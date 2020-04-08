Miranda Rijnsburger's mother Wim with Julio Iglesias' children

Enrique Iglesias’ twin sisters Cristina and Victoria share emotional farewell to beloved grandmother

Cristina and Victoria Iglesias shared beautiful tributes to Miranda Rijnsburger’s mother Wim, who died after a long illness

BY

“Last night heaven gained an angel,” says  Enrique Iglesias ’ sister  Cristina  in a caption alongside a beautiful picture of her grandmother Paula Bakker and herself as a toddler on the beach. The post is a lovely tribute to Cristina and twin sister Victoria’s granny, who passed away on April 7. Miranda Rijnsburger - Julio Iglesias’ wife and mom of the stylish sisters - is devastated over the loss of her mother. Miranda lost her father Wim Rijnsburger when she was 24 years old and shared a strong bond with her mom, who lived with the Iglesias-Rijnsburger family.

Victoria Iglesias as a toddler with grandmother Paula Bakker©victoriaiglesiasr
Victoria Iglesias shared this adorable picture with her grandmother

 Victoria  also shared a beautiful picture with her beloved grandmother and her siblings Cristina, Miguel and Rodrigo posing all together when they were little kids. “I know you will be watching over all of us, love you forever Oma,” she said alongside the image where we can see the twins dressed in summery white shirts and smiling at the camera.

Victoria posted another cute picture of her granny taking her for a walk along the seashore and it’s clear to see how much Paula doted on the little girl. In the image, little Victoria wears a navy blue dress and a white hat to protect her tiny face from the sun, meanwhile Miranda’s elegant mom, wears a stylish short sarong and a simple sleeveless white top.

Cristina Iglesias with grandmother Paula Bakker©cristinaiglesiasr
“I know you will be watching over all of us” said Cristina

Fans, friends and followers have sent their condolences to the twins who are, along with the rest of the family, completely devastated. Cristina, Victoria and her siblings Miguel, Rodrigo and Guillermo will no doubt be a huge source of comfort to their mother in these hard times.

