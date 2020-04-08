“Last night heaven gained an angel,” says Enrique Iglesias ’ sister Cristina in a caption alongside a beautiful picture of her grandmother Paula Bakker and herself as a toddler on the beach. The post is a lovely tribute to Cristina and twin sister Victoria’s granny, who passed away on April 7. Miranda Rijnsburger - Julio Iglesias’ wife and mom of the stylish sisters - is devastated over the loss of her mother. Miranda lost her father Wim Rijnsburger when she was 24 years old and shared a strong bond with her mom, who lived with the Iglesias-Rijnsburger family.

©victoriaiglesiasr Victoria Iglesias shared this adorable picture with her grandmother

Victoria also shared a beautiful picture with her beloved grandmother and her siblings Cristina, Miguel and Rodrigo posing all together when they were little kids. “I know you will be watching over all of us, love you forever Oma,” she said alongside the image where we can see the twins dressed in summery white shirts and smiling at the camera.



Victoria posted another cute picture of her granny taking her for a walk along the seashore and it’s clear to see how much Paula doted on the little girl. In the image, little Victoria wears a navy blue dress and a white hat to protect her tiny face from the sun, meanwhile Miranda’s elegant mom, wears a stylish short sarong and a simple sleeveless white top.