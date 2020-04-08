Looking as beautiful and relaxed as ever, Jennifer Lopez opened up to Ellen DeGeneres on her show via video hook-up on April 7, where the two friends chatted about everything from the singer’s TikTok challenges through to her wedding plans. Jennifer was seen seated in her garden, an amazingly tall cactus to one side, wearing her trademark oversize hoop earrings and a white blouse encrusted with crystal detailing. Ellen complimented her on her attire and JLo admitted she had conducted some Zoom meetings in pajamas!

©The Ellen Show Talking via video hook-up the Hustlers actress is trying to see the positive side to her lockdown situation

“You were about to get married, any day now!” Ellen stated, asking her what the new plans were given the current lockdown situation. “Honestly I really don’t know what’s going to happen now as far as dates or anything like that. We’re just in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. We’re just going to have to wait and see in a few months, how this all pans out.” Jennifer finished this last part of with a grimace, obviously frustrated that their plans had been affected.

Ellen then made a fantastic suggestion, pointing out how popular JLo and A-Rod ’s TikTok challenges have been: “If the two of you got married in your house and posted it on Instagram, you’d make people so happy!” Jennifer laughed at the idea and said: “It’s something to think about.” We’re sure her twins Emme and Max would be right behind the idea!

When the two lovebirds will tie the knot remains to be seen but although the COVID-19 pandemic has messed up their plans, the On The Floor singer does see a positive side to the lockdown situation as it’s given her an appreciation of things she took for granted before: being around people: “It’s made me realize how much we need each other, how we need to appreciate that.”