There is nothing cuter than a baby having fun — especially if they are having fun in a mini-car (we’re looking at you Barbie Jeep). Kids get their need for speed the moment they step into one of these cars and proceed to leave us in a small sized dust cloud. It’s not different for rap couple extraordinaire Cardi B and Offset ’s daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus when she drove around in her very own mini Ferrari. The pure joy on her face as she reached the finish line is her tiny-tot race on Cardi B’s new Quibi show SKRRT is unmatched. And fans agreed: one fan shared, “Culture looks like a doll,” and another shared, “Kulture needs IG.”