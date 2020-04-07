Ricky Martin has captured his followers’ hearts after sharing photos of his son Renn, the youngest of his four children. For the first time, the singer showed the face of his little one, who bears a great resemblance to his artist husband, Jwan Yosef . In the sweet images, Renn, who is around six months old, is seen posing at the camera, making all kinds of adorable gestures.

©@ricky_martin Renn resembles his father Jwan Yosef

On his account, where he has more than 14 million followers, the Puerto Rican artist posted a series of photos featuring his baby in a striped onesie. “Here is my #ArabeBoricua Renn Martin-Yosef...the baby of the house. #BabyRenn”, wrote the singer next to the lovely pics which were reposted on Jwan‘s account. In just a few minutes, Ricky and Jwan’s posts have garnered thousands of likes as well as nice comments from their fans, who are enamored by Renn’s sweet face.

©@@ricky_martin Renn captivated Ricky and Jwan’s followers

Many of the couple‘s followers agreed that the baby was almost identical to Jwan. Some pointed out he was a ’mini Jwan,’ and one of them even wrote that the baby had Jwan’s eyes, to which Ricky replied: “Totally. They’re identical.”

At the end of October 2019, the singer and his husband announced the happy news that little Renn had arrived in their lives. On his profile, Ricky shared an image in which Jwan embraces him tenderly while he holds his newborn, who gently rests in dad‘s arms.

©@ricky_martin Baby Renn...the Puerto Rican artist shared the arrival of their baby son with this photo

In addition to their six-month-old baby, the couple has three other children; 11-year-old twins Valentino and Matteo and one-year-old Lucia. With four children at home, it‘s easy to imagine that their home is a whirlwind of emotions, and of course, a lot of happiness.