Ricky Martin has captured his followers’ hearts after sharing photos of his son Renn, the youngest of his four children. For the first time, the singer showed the face of his little one, who bears a great resemblance to his artist husband, Jwan Yosef . In the sweet images, Renn, who is around six months old, is seen posing at the camera, making all kinds of adorable gestures.
On his account, where he has more than 14 million followers, the Puerto Rican artist posted a series of photos featuring his baby in a striped onesie. “Here is my #ArabeBoricua Renn Martin-Yosef...the baby of the house. #BabyRenn”, wrote the singer next to the lovely pics which were reposted on Jwan‘s account. In just a few minutes, Ricky and Jwan’s posts have garnered thousands of likes as well as nice comments from their fans, who are enamored by Renn’s sweet face.
Many of the couple‘s followers agreed that the baby was almost identical to Jwan. Some pointed out he was a ’mini Jwan,’ and one of them even wrote that the baby had Jwan’s eyes, to which Ricky replied: “Totally. They’re identical.”
At the end of October 2019, the singer and his husband announced the happy news that little Renn had arrived in their lives. On his profile, Ricky shared an image in which Jwan embraces him tenderly while he holds his newborn, who gently rests in dad‘s arms.
In addition to their six-month-old baby, the couple has three other children; 11-year-old twins Valentino and Matteo and one-year-old Lucia. With four children at home, it‘s easy to imagine that their home is a whirlwind of emotions, and of course, a lot of happiness.
How goes fatherhood?
At a conference prior to last year‘s Latin Grammy’s, the singer stated that being a father to four children has not been easy, especially since at 48 he is not who he used to be when he started in the world of parenting.
“I am the father of four children, three boys, and a girl, who’s the queen of the house and manipulates and controls all of us,” he revealed in regards to how things are going at home. ”I am happy,” he assured. Renn is an awakening. It makes me realize that being a father at 35 is not the same as being 47, that it‘s important to be able to do two things at the same time,” he confessed.