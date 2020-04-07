Thanks to social distancing and self-isolation, fans can now text Maluma! In a recent video, the Que Chimba singer admitted that he’s bored and as a result, he is sharing his phone number with fans. “ESTE ES MI CEL ESCRIBANME # 1 (718) 223-4307 ESTOY PENDIENTE / THIS IS MY PHONE NUMBER 1 (718) 223-4307 TEXT ME 😘 (ONLY U.S AND CANADA FOR NOW).” In the clip, the singer takes a break from his workout and tells his fans that now that he’s in the house, it’s the perfect time for them to get connected.

©@maluma Maluma has shared his phone number with fans

While the video got over 2 million views from fans and followers, it was his buddy J Balvin who chimed in with the silliest comment. “En barra con las gafas OK CHIMBA 😂.” It’s clear that the Rojo singer was more concerned with his fitness attire than his number.

It didn’t take long for fans to tie up the number. In his stories, the 26-year-old superstar shared a screen recording of all of the messages that came to his phone. Maluma has been finding creative ways to occupy his time at his home in Colombia during quarantine. The singer has already shaved his beard, shaved his head and has gone a little overboard with his fake love.