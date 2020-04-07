Thanks to social distancing and self-isolation, fans can now text Maluma! In a recent video, the Que Chimba singer admitted that he’s bored and as a result, he is sharing his phone number with fans. “ESTE ES MI CEL ESCRIBANME # 1 (718) 223-4307 ESTOY PENDIENTE / THIS IS MY PHONE NUMBER 1 (718) 223-4307 TEXT ME 😘 (ONLY U.S AND CANADA FOR NOW).” In the clip, the singer takes a break from his workout and tells his fans that now that he’s in the house, it’s the perfect time for them to get connected.
While the video got over 2 million views from fans and followers, it was his buddy J Balvin who chimed in with the silliest comment. “En barra con las gafas OK CHIMBA 😂.” It’s clear that the Rojo singer was more concerned with his fitness attire than his number.
It didn’t take long for fans to tie up the number. In his stories, the 26-year-old superstar shared a screen recording of all of the messages that came to his phone. Maluma has been finding creative ways to occupy his time at his home in Colombia during quarantine. The singer has already shaved his beard, shaved his head and has gone a little overboard with his fake love.
Maluma has also found the time to help many families and homes affected by the Coronavirus pandemic in the areas of Antioquia and Medellin, Colombia.In a statement released by his El Arte de los Sueños (The Art of Dreams) foundation, it was revealed that the Que Pena singer has donated respiratory machines, N95 masks, uniforms and over 100,000 units of gloves. In addition, the star will cover the living costs for up to 170 families.
Maluma shared a special message with his fans, where he confirmed his inspiration for the great cause. “I am incredibly happy because with my foundation, El Arte de los Sueños, we’ve been able to help out lots of kids, and have also been able to donate other necessities as well as medical supplies,” he shared.
“I am only sharing this as a way to motivate others to be more compassionate with those in need and give back with small acts of kindness, donations — whether monetary, supplies or otherwise. See this as an invitation to help open your heart and help those who have less with everything we can.”