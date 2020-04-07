Serena Williams and her family are finding the best way to occupy their time in self-isolation. The tennis champion took to her social media stories to share how she, her husband Alexis Ohanian and their two-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia got creative and put together a puppet show. In the videos, Serena proudly introduced the world to her and Olympia’s characters. The tot, who was clearly the star of the show, colored the puppets and announced the names of the characters.

©@serenawilliams Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia Alexis and her parents put on a puppet show

As little Olympia went to work on her masterpiece, her proud mama and papa looked on. The Ohanian-Williams household has been keeping busy during their time indoors. Last week, Serena shared a video introducing her staying inside #startinglineup. In the video, the athlete rocked her Nike tennis outfit and proudly announced her teammates, her husband and daughter. In addition, the Wimbledon champ introduced the world to the families four-legged pet Chip and Olympia’s bestie Quay Quay.

“Staying inside and spending time with my family, my home team,” she wrote next to the video. Olympia seems to be making the most out of her time as she has had a few fun activities documented. The tot has already converted her dad’s office into a school, played a series game of keep away with him, showed her mom who’s boss in the kitchen and perfected the backyard sunset photo.