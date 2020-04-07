These days it’s all about staying home and enjoying quality family time, which for some means plenty of movie nights. It looks like that is what’s been happening over at Dayanara Torres ’ household. The former Miss Universe took to social media to share her son’s movie pick, Cristian Muñiz, whom she shares with Marc Anthony . “Cristian’s pick for today @disney’s Dinosaur,” she wrote over a clip featuring the beginning of the film. Although the 19-year-old was not in sight we imagine he must’ve been curled up on the couch ready to watch his film of choice.

©@dayanarapr Dayanara shared what her son picked for movie night

Cristian and his girlfriend, Kylie Jane, are usually inseparable, but the eldest of Marc Anthony and Dayanara’s children has been social distancing and isolating at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In a recent love note, his lady expressed her longing for her boyfriend.

“I miss my human,” she wrote alongside a cute picture of both of them together with hearts flying over the image, “I love you to the moon and back.” The sweet message came after Kylie has been busy virtually connecting with Cristian’s mom. Dayanara and her “daughter-in-law” have bonded over chocolate cupcakes (they shared the yummy recipe online) and even commenced a fitness challenge together.

©@sunnysidekylie Cristian and his girlfriend have been isolating separately at home

Now that the Puerto Rican beauty is successfully cancer-free (yay!), she has embarked on a 30-day squat challenge to get her “back to this,” as she wrote next to a throwback photo from 2017 of her wearing tight leggings and a sports bra.