These days it’s all about staying home and enjoying quality family time, which for some means plenty of movie nights. It looks like that is what’s been happening over at Dayanara Torres ’ household. The former Miss Universe took to social media to share her son’s movie pick, Cristian Muñiz, whom she shares with Marc Anthony . “Cristian’s pick for today @disney’s Dinosaur,” she wrote over a clip featuring the beginning of the film. Although the 19-year-old was not in sight we imagine he must’ve been curled up on the couch ready to watch his film of choice.
Cristian and his girlfriend, Kylie Jane, are usually inseparable, but the eldest of Marc Anthony and Dayanara’s children has been social distancing and isolating at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In a recent love note, his lady expressed her longing for her boyfriend.
“I miss my human,” she wrote alongside a cute picture of both of them together with hearts flying over the image, “I love you to the moon and back.” The sweet message came after Kylie has been busy virtually connecting with Cristian’s mom. Dayanara and her “daughter-in-law” have bonded over chocolate cupcakes (they shared the yummy recipe online) and even commenced a fitness challenge together.
Now that the Puerto Rican beauty is successfully cancer-free (yay!), she has embarked on a 30-day squat challenge to get her “back to this,” as she wrote next to a throwback photo from 2017 of her wearing tight leggings and a sports bra.
👩🏻🍳 Cupcakes 🧁 La forma más fácil de hacer cupcakes... Poner las mezclas en Horno 350 por 18mins MEZCLA ORIGINAL: 1 taza de leche 1 barra de mantequilla (sin sal) 3 huevos 1 caja de Cake Mix PEANUT BUTTER: a la Mezcla original añadir Mantequilla de Maní. (Frosting mezclado con Nutella). . DE GUAYABA: a la mezcla original le añado pedazos de pasta de guayaba que derrito. Luego en los vasitos de papel echo poco de mezcla, añado una ruedita de pasta que corto un poco más grande que un medio dólar y lo cubro con más mezcla. (Frosting mezclado con cream cheese!) . 💕Thank you Kylie @sunnysidekylie the best/cutest assistant ever! 💕💕💕 PS. Mi mamá la #ReinaMadre hacía bizcochos de bodas cuando joven, espero no se moleste por no hacerlos from scratch 🙈 #TheseAreDifferentTimes #Cuarentena #BoysAreHome #HappyMom #StayHome #YoMeQuedoEnCasa
The mom of two has continued her stride in the kitchen and most recently shared a recipe her mom loves to cook for her: ‘sandwichitos de mezcla.’ The Mira Quién Baila judge prepared the family recipe in honor of her mother’s birthday which they celebrated via Zoom, just like most other spring birthdays.