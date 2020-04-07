Born in Barranquilla, Colombia, Sofia Vergara keeps fond memories of her upbringing in Latin America. Although she’s been living the American dream for some time now, the Modern Family alum remembers her childhood with love. Perhaps while staying home, Sofia chose to go through some old albums since that’s what one does when there’s all the time in the world. The 47-year-old took to social media to share photos from her teen and early pre-teen days in which she hung out with her girlfriends.

©@sofiavergara Young Sofia poses in front of the camera with her friends

The snaps look to be from the ‘80s when Sofia was something between ten and fifteen years old. The mom of one posted a series of pictures and next to them captioned, “Finding pictures from the 80’s in Barranquilla with my girlfriends!!” The carousel of photos shows a young Sofia having fun posing and being a typical kid having fun with the girls.

The fashion from the ‘80s is very obvious with Sofia wearing bold prints and flashy jewelry. Some snaps look to be from get-togethers while others are from school as she and her friends appear wearing their school uniforms. The Colombian beauty went on to post a couple of more photos from her senior year in high school. “Senior year...seniors 90’ Barranquilla,” she wrote.

©@sofiavergara The actress gave fans a glimpse of her life growing up

From the look of her photographic memories, one can tell she’s always had a friendly and outgoing personality. The America’s Got Talent judge appears making some exaggerated poses and silly faces, but also some others proving she was destined to be a model.