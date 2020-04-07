Saturday Night Live star Michael Ché has lost his grandmother to coronavirus. “I’m doing okay, considering,” the comedian wrote as he announced the death via a post on social media. “I’m obviously very hurt and angry that she had to go through all that pain alone... and to anybody that’s lost somebody to the virus like I have I don’t have to tell you how much it hurts. But just know that we will make it through this.”



Queen Elizabeth’s powerful speech on Sunday apparently found a fan in Meghan Markle. A source close the Duchess and her husband Prince Harry told Vanity Fair that the couple watched from their home in Los Angeles, and were “moved” by the Queen’s remarks. “They described it as not just a demonstration of experienced leadership, but also warmth, reassurance, and comfort.”

Selena Gomez wants to make it clear that having a boyfriend is definitely NOT her priority right now. The Lose You to Love Me singer is releasing deluxe version Rare that includes three new songs, including one called Boyfriend. “We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is nowhere near the top of my list of priorities. Just like the rest of the world, I’m praying for safety, unity and recovery during this pandemic,” she wrote on social media. The chart-topping artist added that she’s personally donating to the PLUS1 COVID-19 Relief Fund, and is also contributing $1 of every order from the official Selena Gomez store.