Saturday Night Live star Michael Ché has lost his grandmother to coronavirus. “I’m doing okay, considering,” the comedian wrote as he announced the death via a post on social media. “I’m obviously very hurt and angry that she had to go through all that pain alone... and to anybody that’s lost somebody to the virus like I have I don’t have to tell you how much it hurts. But just know that we will make it through this.”
Queen Elizabeth’s powerful speech on Sunday apparently found a fan in Meghan Markle. A source close the Duchess and her husband Prince Harry told Vanity Fair that the couple watched from their home in Los Angeles, and were “moved” by the Queen’s remarks. “They described it as not just a demonstration of experienced leadership, but also warmth, reassurance, and comfort.”
Selena Gomez wants to make it clear that having a boyfriend is definitely NOT her priority right now. The Lose You to Love Me singer is releasing deluxe version Rare that includes three new songs, including one called Boyfriend. “We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is nowhere near the top of my list of priorities. Just like the rest of the world, I’m praying for safety, unity and recovery during this pandemic,” she wrote on social media. The chart-topping artist added that she’s personally donating to the PLUS1 COVID-19 Relief Fund, and is also contributing $1 of every order from the official Selena Gomez store.
J Balvin and Maluma are appearing in an all-star musical event “curated” by Lady Gaga. One World Together at Home, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and will be streamed on April 16 and also features Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Elton John, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder.
As families, couples and friends are on lockdown, friendly exes Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are reminding us how close they are. In a photo daughter Tallulah shared on social media, the former couple, who divorced in 2000, are seen wearing matching green striped PJs together.
Need entertainment for the kids? Disney has launched a free website for families. Disney Magic Moments offers activities and content ranging from celebrities reading storybooks to a video showing how to draw Olaf from Frozen, and you can even take a virtual tour through the It’s a Small World ride.