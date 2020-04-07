In an incredibly mature and responsible way, Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann decided that their marriage wasn’t working anymore and that they should focus more on their friendship. Afraid of ruining their relationship by trying to fix something that was beyond repair, they announced back in March that they were officially separating and that their focus is, and always would be, daughter Kailani, two. “To make the decision to change the dynamic, from deep down, requires a lot of courage, especially when there is such a great love between us. What usually happens is one stretches the cord until it breaks. And when that happens, things break down and they can’t be fixed,” they wrote in their official statement.

©@mauochmann Daughter Kailani is and always will be their No. 1 priority

And now Aislinn has opened up about the new relationship dynamic in a video chat with actor Justin Baldoni. The star of La Casa de Las Flores admitted that: “The love between husband and wife changed to one of siblings.” The Mexican actress went on to express how difficult the decision to separate had been. “At the end of last year and the start of this one, the separation from Mauricio was one of the most difficult things that have happened to me in my life… I love him so much and I didn’t expect something like this to happen to us but I’ve been very open during the process.”

She also expressed how important Mauricio is in her life: “We love each other with all our heart, you’ve no idea how much we love each other, it’s magic. I think that’s why there’s so much interest in our story.” She also revealed how her and Mauricio have managed to work things out in a mature way. “What helped us was by being completely responsible for our own role in this and not blaming the other… there’s a lot of love between us; sometimes things change and you’ve got to deal with it.”