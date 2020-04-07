Eiza Gonzalez at Bloodshot photocall

Eiza Gonzalez shows off incredible washboard abs in sizzling bikini selfie

The ‘Bloodshot’ star revealed how she copes with L.A.’s high temperatures while at home... and she raised them even more!

Mexican actress  Eiza Gonzalez  is Hollywood’s new action heroine. In Bloodshot, her latest film alongside Vin Diesel, the 30-year-old shows off killer combat moves and incredible stunt scenes - the end result of many weeks of a grueling training regime that left her in the best shape of her life. The actress, based in California, showed off the results of her hard work this week with a photo that raised L.A.’s temperatures even higher. Showing how she copes with the heat, Eiza posed in a mirror selfie with her summery outfit, a white shirt tied in the middle over an animal print string bikini - and she looks flawless.

Eiza Gonzalez asked fans to stay at home with this stunning bikini photo

The Mexican beauty also used to post to ask her fans to stay at home, posting the widely shared icon which incorporates a house and a heart symbol.

The star is quickly emerging as a fashion icon. She showed off her her sartorial savoire faire at the L.A. Bloodshot premiere with a sleeveless semi-transparent dress, and she has also shown us how you can elevate a casual denim jumpsuit to the next level with the right accessories and attitude.

But far from being just a pretty face, Eiza is forging a place in the film industry with her acting talent and opening the doors for Latina actresses in a highly competitive market. “I was proud because I was like the first Mexican superhero, there was no other,” she said about her latest role during an interview for Despierta America, “Then the fact that I am an immigrant and I can come into this country and represent Mexican women for me is important, and not only Mexicans but Latinas.”


