Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez is Hollywood’s new action heroine. In Bloodshot, her latest film alongside Vin Diesel, the 30-year-old shows off killer combat moves and incredible stunt scenes - the end result of many weeks of a grueling training regime that left her in the best shape of her life. The actress, based in California, showed off the results of her hard work this week with a photo that raised L.A.’s temperatures even higher. Showing how she copes with the heat, Eiza posed in a mirror selfie with her summery outfit, a white shirt tied in the middle over an animal print string bikini - and she looks flawless.
The Mexican beauty also used to post to ask her fans to stay at home, posting the widely shared icon which incorporates a house and a heart symbol.
The star is quickly emerging as a fashion icon. She showed off her her sartorial savoire faire at the L.A. Bloodshot premiere with a sleeveless semi-transparent dress, and she has also shown us how you can elevate a casual denim jumpsuit to the next level with the right accessories and attitude.
But far from being just a pretty face, Eiza is forging a place in the film industry with her acting talent and opening the doors for Latina actresses in a highly competitive market. “I was proud because I was like the first Mexican superhero, there was no other,” she said about her latest role during an interview for Despierta America, “Then the fact that I am an immigrant and I can come into this country and represent Mexican women for me is important, and not only Mexicans but Latinas.”