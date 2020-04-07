Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez is Hollywood’s new action heroine. In Bloodshot, her latest film alongside Vin Diesel, the 30-year-old shows off killer combat moves and incredible stunt scenes - the end result of many weeks of a grueling training regime that left her in the best shape of her life. The actress, based in California, showed off the results of her hard work this week with a photo that raised L.A.’s temperatures even higher. Showing how she copes with the heat, Eiza posed in a mirror selfie with her summery outfit, a white shirt tied in the middle over an animal print string bikini - and she looks flawless.

©eizagonzalez Eiza Gonzalez asked fans to stay at home with this stunning bikini photo

The Mexican beauty also used to post to ask her fans to stay at home, posting the widely shared icon which incorporates a house and a heart symbol.

The star is quickly emerging as a fashion icon. She showed off her her sartorial savoire faire at the L.A. Bloodshot premiere with a sleeveless semi-transparent dress, and she has also shown us how you can elevate a casual denim jumpsuit to the next level with the right accessories and attitude.