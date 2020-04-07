We got a glimpse of Enrique Iglesias dancing with adorable baby daughter Mary this week and just a few days later it’s mom Anna Kournikova who is captured with the little babe in arms. Just as in the cute dancing video with her dad, Mary’s huge blue eyes are the focus of the photo, with many commentators debating as to who she most looks like. While her eyes and hair is similar to Anna’s, the face shape and expression is very reminiscent of dad Enrique.

©@annakournikova This is the first time we’ve seen Anna Kournikova with her daughter since her birth

Baby Mary is wearing tiny little white mittens in the photo, probably to stop her from scratching herself with her own finger nails. As she stares intently over her mom’s shoulder, with a little pink and white bib attached around her neck, it’s hard not to be reminded of the Hero singer, who often has the same intense look!