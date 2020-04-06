Hilaria and Alec Baldwin are expecting! The Living Clearly Method author announced on Monday, April 6, that she is pregnant—months after suffering a miscarriage. Sharing a video of her growing baby bump on social media, Hilaria, 36, wrote, “Sound up...I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel 🤍. Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you🤍 Here we go again 💫.”

Hilaria suffered back-to-back miscarriages in 2019 with the first one in April . Months later in September, the mom of four announced that she was pregnant again. “The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy—especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring,” she wrote alongside a video of her baby’s heartbeat. However, sadly in November the yoga enthusiast revealed that she and the 30 Rock star lost their baby at 4-months . At the time, Hilaria posted a video of her daughter Carmen consoling her, which she captioned: “We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies—and we will never lose sight of this. I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec. I guess this is a good way to share it with you too. I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all...but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time.”