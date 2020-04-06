Chrissy Teigen took her followers back to the late ‘80s after posting a series of photos to her social media account. On Sunday, the 34-year-old shared childhood photos in which her fans were quick to point out the resemblance between Chrissy and her three-year-old daughter, Luna. One of the photographs featured the Cravings: Hungry for More author smiling while sitting on a couch about to dig into a candy bag. “Crooked smile 4 ever,” she wrote. John Legend 's wife followed with another snap looking slightly older and holding a heart-shaped box.

©@chrissyteigen The Sports Illustrated alum took her followers down memory lane

“Home perm,” she captioned. Chrissy also shared photos from a trip to Disneyland where she’s smiling and wearing a pair of white shorts and a cute sweatshirt. The Sports Illustrated alum who’s also mom to her one-year-old son, Miles kicked off the series of pics with a headshot showing her with a straight bob and bangs and a floral overall dress worn over a white t-shirt.

Chrissy, John, and their two children have been keeping busy while quarantining at their luxe Beverly Hills home. Aside from the TBTs, the Cookbook author has been sharing relatable content featuring the family-of-four.

©@chrissyteigen Luna is Chrissy’s mini-me

On Monday, April 6, the the multi hyphenate appeared on the first at-home version of The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she and her husband opened up about their time at home.