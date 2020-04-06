Every mother has extra tasks during the global pandemic, including reality TV star, Kim Kardashian. The 39-year-old model is juggling motherhood and keeping up with her lifestyle. Though the global pandemic is keeping the Kardashian limited on their daily tasks, Kim has begun to find ways to keep her two daughters North, six, and Chicago, two, busy with fun activities. “This pic is old but one thing I am doing during this time is practicing hairstyles on my girls!” Kim shared on her social media with a picture of North wearing the colorful hair ties and braids. Not only is the mother-of-four is practicing innovative hairstyles on her daughters, but she’s also enjoying quality time with her children in the backyard.

©@kimkardashian Kim is spending time outdoors catching frogs with her kids

“Something we are doing tonight is getting flashlights and frog watching. There are so many in our backyard at night! 🐸, she told her fans on social media. While Kim continues to be isolated with her family, she recently expressed how being in quarantine has made her think about not having more children. "Being at home with four kids - if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door," she said. "It's really tough. It's really tough." she shared during a recent interview on U.S. TV.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed that it is difficult to keep up with so many tasks while entertaining her family. “What is everyone doing to keep your kids entertained??? As a family we are social distancing but need some fun ideas of what to do!”, she asked her fans which responded with lots of suggestions. “Plant flowers, make journals, do funny TikTok videos, giant coloring posters....”, suggested Alice and Olivia.