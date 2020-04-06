Gisele Bundchen honored her soul and devoted this time of social isolation with her fans on a global live meditation last Saturday. “Let’s all come together in a Global Meditation tonight, April 4th, to send the energies of love, peace, harmony, freedom and healing to all beings on Earth. It’s only 20 minutes. Let’s join our hearts and minds in sending this positive energy out into the world. We are stronger when we come together.”, the Brazilian model shared on her social media.

The former Victoria’s Secret runway model is no stranger to meditation and is an environmental activist always promoting sustainable living and wellness. “We are going through intense times in our personal lives and in the world. I feel that everything happening right now is trying to bring us more inward. It’s asking us to reflect, to let go of judgments and whatever is holding us back. Find compassion and forgiveness within yourself, think about your purpose.”, she commented earlier this year.

The wife of NFL superstar, Tom Brady, graciously posed by a river with a waterfall as her backdrop wearing a white maxi dress. Gisele’s dedication to the environment is evident on her social platform as she continues to encourage a green lifestyle to her followers. Recently she was honored to be on the magazine cover of Marie Claire for the Changemakers issue where she shared her future projects with the ecosystem and her philanthropic endeavors. “I am honored to be a part of this special “Changemakers” issue, dedicated to the environment. We only have one home. Let’s take care of it.”, said Gisele.