Cruz Beckham surprised his fans this past weekend with an incredible hair transformation that took the brunette boy to a pink hair dye makeover. The 15-year-old shared his new look on a social post where his mom Victoria Beckham reveals her new hairdresser status and his new bubble gum pink tips. As mention on her social media, Victoria has decided to open her at-home salon and even practice her hairstylist skills on her husband David Beckham as well. In a recent post, David reveals his new makeover with a buzz cut hairstyle.

©@victoriabeckham Cruz Beckham shares a sneak peek of his new hairstyle

The soccer star shared his sneak peek makeover on his social media with the caption “Just had to be done ✂️ #stayhome #staysafe #staystrong” attracting over a million likes and even Ken Paves’ attention “Nobody wears it better!!! 👏🏼👏🏼 You could teach me a thing or two!”, said Victoria’s hairdresser and best friend.

“As we enter week two of lockdown let’s all remember to take the time to look after ourselves.”, shares Victoria on a positive message while the Beckhams continue to stay in quarantine. The power couple recently closed a deal on a $24M full-floor penthouse at One Thousand Museum Residences, the most iconic building in Miami. The new property is a luxury lifestyle at its best boasting magical views from Florida.

©@cruzbeckham Victoria Beckham helped Cruz to dye his hair in a pink bubblegum

While the Beckhams continue in social isolation, David is sending Marc Anthony some positivity and keeping the bromance alive. “Looking good brother @marcanthony ❤️” David commented on Marc’s latest social media post. After all, communication and friendship are what keeps us strong. The 44-year-footballer is also getting an exclusive spa treatment from his daughter Harper with a bubbly bath and foot massage. Definitely, quarantine at the Beckhams is like a five-stars salon.

