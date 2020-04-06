Alejandro Sanz 's eldest daughter, Manuela Sánchez, is taking advantage of her time at home to develop her love and skills for fashion. The 18-year-old, whom the Spanish singer shares with Jaydy Michel, seems to be taking after her mother’s interests in fashion. Proud of her daughter’s talent, the Mexican model took to social media to share it with her followers. Next to a photo of Manuela holding up one of her handbags, Jaydy wrote, “Super proud to see my princess Manuela using her creativity these days...”

©@jaydymichel Manuela’s been making handbags while staying home

She continued, “...In 2 days she has made several bags with pieces of fabric she had stored...and the one she’s holding she made for me. Each person takes advantage of their time at home however they can! You’re an artist my love!’

The next photo features an image of Manuela’s homemade designs, which includes a chic furry bag with a unique beaded strap, a mini mesh tote (perfect for summer!) as well as sporty styles, among other cute purses.

©GettyImages Manuela is Alejandro Sanz’ eldest daughter

Although Alejandro and Jaydy Michel separated when their daughter was only four years old, they’ve maintained an amicable relationship. “She is the best love story ever told. The best story that’s never been told is written by her. You open and close chapters of my life,” wrote the Corazón Partío singer on his daughter’s 18th birthday, which happened in July.