Jennifer Lopez has a heart of gold. From giving back to her community to the bond that she shares with her loved ones, the Latina superstar feels deeply for people and it shows in everything she does. She recently took to her personal social media account @jlo to share a super special moment that she experienced with an extraordinary little lady that she calls a “SHEro” due to the strength that she portrays day in and day out.

In the video, you can see the actress sharing a private moment with a mother and daughter that moved both JLo and the mom to tears. The clip is a behind-the-scenes cut of her new show Thanks A Million that is coming to the Quibi platform. She captioned the special sneak peek video, “Meet the most special little girl I’ve ever met. ✨💕 Watch this SHEro on #ThanksAMillion tomorrow, only on @quibi. Can’t wait for you to see it!”