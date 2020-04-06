How the Kennedy family is coping with the tragic loss of Maeve and son Gideon

Maeve was the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, brother of former President John F. Kennedy . The 40-year-old and her eight-year-old son have been presumed dead after they went missing following a canoe accident last Thursday. The mother-son duo boarded the canoe on Chesapeake Bay to retrieve a ball that got kicked into the water. On April 2, the vessel was found capsized miles away by the Coast Guard. One day later on April 3, Maeve’s husband David McKean wrote on social media, “It has been more than 24 hours, and the chances they have survived are impossibly small. It is clear that Maeve and Gideon have passed away. The search for their recovery will continue, and I hope that that will be successful.”

The family was self-quarantining at a house owned by Maeve’s mother, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend. David revealed that they decided to go to the property because they were “hoping to give our kids more space than we have at home in DC to run around.” Aside from Gideon, Maeve shared seven-year-old daughter Gabriella and two-year-old son Toby with her husband. In his emotional post, David penned, “As Gabriella and Toby lay sleeping next to me last night, I promised them that I would do my best to be the parent that Maeve was, and to be the person that Gideon clearly would have grown up to be. Part of that is keeping their memories alive.”