Jay-Z and Meek Mill have sent nearly 100,000 surgical masks to prisons in Tennessee, New York and Mississippi. The hip hop stars made the donation, which will help protect both staff and inmates, through their Prison Reform Alliance.

Ariana Grande performed a beautiful rendition of My Everything with producer Tommy Brown while in self-isolation:

Girls singer Rita Ora has signed up to be a hospital volunteer. The singer's mother, who is a psychiatrist and has also returned to the British National Health Service (NHS), told our sister brand HELLO! that Rita is “very keen to do her bit” and wants to help out as the UK also battles the coronavirus. The singer and her sister Elena will “be among the people who deliver medical supplies, collect prescriptions, check on the elderly and make phone calls to lonely and vulnerable members of the community,” their mom revealed.

Coronavirus has led Crazy Rich Asians heartthrob Henry Golding to become a dog dad. The actor is now fostering a pitbull mix named Stella to help clear shelters during lockdown. The best part? The actor found his “perfect match” after he was encouraged by fellow Hollywood star Olivia Munn to help a pup in need as the pandemic takes hold.

Kate Upton’s MLB player husband Justin Verlander is donating his weekly paycheck to charity, the couple announced over the weekend on social media. “We’re going to pick an organization every week who's doing really good work right now and donate the entire week's paycheck to that organization," Kate explained in a video posted to Instagram. “We’ll also be highlighting the organization that we choose so that everyone can see the amazing work they’re doing right now.”

Iconic 1960s singer Marianne Faithfull has been hospitalized in London. The 73-year-old star – whose career launched with the 1964 hit As Tears Go By, written by boyfriend Mick Jagger – is “stable and responding to treatment.” Friend Penny Arcade shared in a post that Marianne “can barely speak.” She added: “She has withstood and survived so much in her life... that to be taken down by a virus would be such a tragedy.”

Duran Duran guitarist John Taylor confirmed he has recovered from COVID-19 three weeks after falling sick. “I am speaking out to answer to the enormous amount of fear being generated by the pandemic, some of it entirely justified,” he wrote on social media, “and my heart goes out to everyone who has had to deal with real loss and pain. But I want to let you know that it isn’t always a killer, and we can and will beat this thing.”