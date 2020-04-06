Jennifer Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez have - like most families - spending more time together as of late, and they’ve been keen to share their sweet family moments with fans. From couple challenges to baseball games, Jennifer Lopez’s extended family have certainly been busy. Their latest update shows how they prep for dinner and this time, the video comes with a surprise! Ready to see a rare performance of Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez’s twins Max and Emme singing together?

“I’ve been having an average of 15 calls on Zoom per day,” says the former baseball player as an introduction to the cute video while he walks in the garden, “and here we are, we are ready to go for dinner,” he adds while we can see Emme in the background playing the bongos. Later in the evening, already sitting at the table the 12-year-old shows off her incredible singing skills with Jennifer Lopez’s fiancé’s daughters Ella and Natasha - and of course brother Max. So far, we have seen the siblings singing separately at different events, but it’s rare to see them performing together.