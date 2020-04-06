She was only born on January 30 – yet Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova ’s youngest daughter is already a huge music and dance fan. Proud papa Enrique posted the most adorable clip of his two-month old child sat on his knee, hands clasped in his hands, swaying along to We Are Young by Fun. Kitted out in the cutest dark dress with red and green trimmings, it was Mary’s big blue eyes that stole the show. Although babies eye color can change in the first years of their lives, she does seem to be taking after mom Anna, while her penchant for bopping along to tunes obviously comes from her dad!

Loading the player...



Bromance buddy Ricky Martin was one of the top commentators on the Instagram post, posting the two hands in the air emoji to show his appreciation. Whether their scheduled September tour will be able to go ahead as planned in the light of the current COVID-19 pandemic remains to be seen but at least they’re both keeping fans entertained with these sweet glimpses into their lockdown lives, with Ricky posting photos with his kids at times too .

Two year old Lucy and Nicholas must be besotted with their little sister too. The Hero singer frequently takes to social media to share an insight into his life with the tots. Back at the end of March Enrique posted a video of giggly play time with Nicholas , showing the little boy in fits of laughter with his dad. The Spanish singer has taken to fatherhood with the same ease that he took to international stardom back in the late 1990s. He and former tennis star Anna got together in 2001 and seem the perfect team for their growing, adorable family.