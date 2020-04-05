Prince Charles seems to have recovered from COVID-19. The 71-year-old future King, who tested positive after experiencing mild symptoms, has been in self-isolation. Former royal doctor Anna Hemming opened up to our sister magazine HELLO! about Charles' battle, saying: “Fortunately, Prince Charles has recovered well and is back at his desk, opening the Nightingale Hospital on Friday by video link. We heard first hand that he is back working and good to see social distancing between those at the ceremony too."

Rita Moreno put a funny spin on wearing a protective mask. “You can’t cover my mouth... I’m Puerto Rican!!!” she joked alongside a photo of her wearing a mask over her nose and eyes, instead of her mouth. While the star keeps it lighthearted on Instagram, she has also been leading by example, sharing photos of herself walking with a mask and gloves on.

©@ritamoreno Rita Moreno’s COVID-19 mask





Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Cody Simpson showed appreciation for healthcare workers on the front line of coronavirus pandemic. The pair delivered 120 tacos to Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana, California.