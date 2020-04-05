Two months after Kobe Bryant’s tragic death, the basketball player is set to receive his biggest honor yet. The L.A. Lakers legend was elected to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. The 2020 class was announced on Saturday, April 5, with the superstar headlining the bunch. The exciting news elicited Kobe’s wife Vanessa and eldest daughter Natalia to give their first interview since his and daughter Gigi’s shocking passing.

©@vanessabryant Vanessa Bryant with daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri



Clearly emotional, Vanessa and Natalia gave a live video interview with ESPN from their home quarantine. “It's an incredible accomplishment and honor and we are extremely proud of him,” Vanessa said. “Obviously, we wish that he was here with us to celebrate, but it's definitely the peak of his NBA career and every accomplishment that he had as an athlete was a stepping stone to be here.”