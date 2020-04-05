©GettyImages Andrew and his brother Chris and ‘best friend’ have been quite the duo during this crisis

He’s a sole man

Andrew beams with pride when mentioning his girls. His youngest daughter Michaela, 22, sat right next to her dad during one of his press conferences. The recent Brown graduate majored in education and human development with a focus on equality. Her older sister Cara is currently working for him in helping New York find more supplies. The 25-year-old went to Harvard where she majored in government with a secondary focus in ethnicity migration and human rights. The most private of the siblings, she works for the Robert F. Kennedy human rights nonprofit. Her twin sister Mariah also went to Brown and majored in history. She works at Teneo, a global CEO consulting and advisory firm.

“This is the first time they faced a real national adversity. You have a whole new generation who have never lived through anything like this. They never went to war. They were never drafted. They never went through a national crisis and this is going to shape them,” Andrew said. “I can tell you just from having my daughters with me. Yeah, they're hurt; they're scared, but they are also learning through this and at the end of the day they're going to be better people for it and they're going be better citizens for it.”

©@nygovcuomo The governor’s daughters keep him in the know

His daughters even keep him in the know with pop culture. After Cardi B shared a post acknowledging him on Instagram, he wrote in an IG Story, “Thanks @iamcardib. My daughters tell me that getting a shoutout from you is a big deal.”

Brotherly love is an understatement

Depending on the night, Andrew may make an appearance on Chris’ daily show, and though they are there to discuss the severity of the current situation, their banter makes them the comedy duo we never knew we needed. From their arguing about who is their mom’s favorite son (Andrew also has three sisters Margaret, Madeline and Maria) to making sure Andrew even in his busiest days calls her, their back and forth never gets old.

CHRIS CUOMO: There's always time to call mom. She wants to hear from you. Just so you know.



ANDREW CUOMO: I called mom just before I came on this show. By the way, she said I was her favorite. Good news is she said you are her second favorite. Second favorite son, Christopher. pic.twitter.com/wogd0oP2tb — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) March 17, 2020

After his own diagnosis, the 49-year-old joined in on one of his daily briefings on a video chat from his basement where he has been quarantined from his own family. The governor couldn’t help but constantly bring up that fact, but it was Chris who may have won that round. “It was like out of a movie; I had hallucinations. I was seeing pop,” he said. “You came to me in a dream; you had on a very interesting ballet outfit and you were dancing in the dream and you were waving a wand and saying, ‘I wish I could wave my wand and make this go away,’ and then you spun away and you danced away.”

Andrew responded: “That’s a lot of metaphoric reality in that one. I thank you for sharing that with us, kind of you, obviously.” Nothing that the fever definitely affected his brother’s “mental capacity,” he also said: “I know sometimes we joke; I'm not going to do that today. Rule one is never hit a brother when he's down and you're literally in the basement.”

Sunday dinner is the most important meal of the week

Growing up in an Italian-American family, the Cuomos would gather on the last day of the week for family dinner. It’s a tradition he tries to carry on with his daughters. “We had the big family dinner in the afternoon; it was confusing but it was like a late lunch/they called dinner. It was spaghetti and meatballs and sausage. It was a beautiful time,” he said. “I didn’t really appreciate it as a kid but it was just beautiful. We would start to eat at 2 o’clock and it was a marathon session. The food was really just the attraction to get people together. Everyone always talks about how the Italians love the food, but really they love bringing the family together. My mother and father did it also, not that it was the same extent that my grandparents did it. I try to continue it as a father with my kids.”