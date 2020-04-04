Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia hides hat from dad in hilarious video

One of the bright lights of quarantine is family time. Celebrities are especially sweetening up our newsfeed with cute at-home content of the kiddos. Alexis Ohanian took the cake on Saturday, April 4 as he shared a beyond adorable video of his and Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia stealing his hat and running away. “@olympiaohanian is the reigning champ of Keep Away in our household,” he wrote. “ I'm going to need a new hat, @eclipsefoods because I'm still chasing this kid.”
The delightful daddy-daughter video is a POV of Alexis “chasing” after his 2-year-old tot on their backyard tennis court. “Olympia, that’s my hat!” he yells to her, jokingly adding: “I’m gonna get ya!” Olympia is all smiles as she runs around teasing and laughing at her dad. We can’t even count how many times we’ve watched the heartwarming clip.
It seems Olympia was also helpful to her Reddit founder father on court. The entrepreneur shared a glimpse of his daughter putting tennis balls back into the basket for him. “You are the best little helper, Olympia,” he can be heard saying as his bundle of joy runs around and picks up the balls.
We’ve been living for the sweet little “double O” content these days. In addition to various Instagram Story posts, Serena shared a charming family video with fans a few days prior to the hat shenanigans. “Staying inside and spending time with my family, my home team,” the tennis star wrote. “Give it up for my #startinglineup!” Watch the full video below: