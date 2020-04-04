Princess Eugenie's father-in-law is in intensive care after testing positive for coronavirus. Jack Brooksbank's father George, 71, is in a "serious but stable" condition according to the Daily Mail. His wife Nicola, 66, has also tested positive for COVID-19, but is recovering at home.

Cristiano Ronaldo let his love Georgina Rodriguez cut his hair in quarantine and we all get to see! Watch the hilarious clip here.

Pink opened up about her battle with COVID-19 in a moving post, urging fans to take the virus seriously. The singer revealed that she got tested after her and three-year-old son Jameson experienced symptoms. She also announced her incredible $1 million donation to disaster relief. Read her full message below.