Katy Perry treated the world to some good news on Friday, April 4. The American Idol judge took to Instagram to share that she and fiancé Orlando Bloom are expecting a baby girl. The post was trademarked with the superstar’s signature colorfulness, featuring a photo of Orlando covered in light pink frosting and boasting a large grin. “It’s a girl,” Katy simply wrote with pink heart emojis. She excitedly tagged her location as “Girls Run The World.”

©@katyperry Frosting face! Orlando Bloom was all smiles in Katy’s reveal post

The news must be especially wonderful for Katy, who told crowds at the ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup Final on Sunday, March 8 in Melbourne, Australia, “I hope it’s a girl.” The 35-year-old singer had announced her pregnancy on March 5 with the release of Never Worn White. She flaunts her baby bump in the music video for the ballad, looking as stunning as ever. “Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer…” she coyly wrote on social media alongside a preview clip.

Like the rest of the world, the mom-to-be has been practicing social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “wHaT dAy Is It Even #stayhomeclub,” she scribed alongside a photo of herself snacking on pickles in quarantine. Orlando, 43, is doing his part to practice social distancing as well.

The delightful duo’s wedding was set to take place in Japan this summer, but, of course, is now on hold. “It was all set for Japan with 150 guests,” PEOPLE reported. “Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant. They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus.”