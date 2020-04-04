CNCO and Natti Natasha want you to dance and stay inside! Richard Camacho, Zabdiel De Jesús, Christopher Vélez, Erick Colón and Joel Pimentel teamed up with the Dominican beauty for their latest single, HoneyBoo. “I think that HoneyBoo is perfect for our CNCOwners to have a little joy,” Christopher tells HOLA! USA. “The video is insane and Natti did a really good job hopping on it.” Joel adds: “We were actually going to release HoneyBoo by ourselves and then they told us that Natti would be down to be on it. So, then she recorded it, we heard her, we loved it. And now we’re just really happy with the outcome.”

©@cnco CNCO and Natti Natasha released their collaboration HoneyBoo

The sexy single is already making waves with the Tik Tok challenge, and now, fans can see the stars in action with the release of the music video. For the band, it’s all about bringing the positive energy to their CNCOwners during the time of need. “I think it’s super special for us to be bringing joy through all the chaos and bringing light to the darkness and just spreading that love with everybody with all this craziness,” Richard says. “We want people to dance and find the joy in all this. Sit back and have something to do at the end of the day.”