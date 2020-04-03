Selena Gomez has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder

Selena Gomez shared an especially candid detail about her life. During a conversation on Miley Cyrus’ Bright Minded social media series, the Rare songstress opened up about her bipolar disorder diagnosis. “Recently i went to one of the best mental hospitals in America, McClean Hospital, and I discussed that after years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar,” she said to Miley and the over 180,000 viewers. For Selena, it was important to know all the facts and information so that she didn’t live in fear.

©GettyImages Selena Gomez opened about being bipolar during a chat with Miley Cyrus

“And so when I got to know more information, it actually helps me. It doesn’t scare me once I know. I think people get scared of that, right? They’re like ‘Oh,’ And I’ve seen it. I’ve seen some of it even in my own family, where I’m like ‘'What's going on?' I'm from Texas, it's just not known to talk about mental health. You got to seem cool. And then I see anger built up in children and teenagers or whatever young adults because they are wanting that so badly.”



She continued: “I just feel like when I finally said what I was going to say, I wanted to know everything about it. And it took the fear away.” The Look at her Now songstress has her mother and best friend Mandy Teefy to thank for that wealth of knowledge. “When I was younger, I was scared of thunderstorms. And my mom bought me all these different books on thunderstorms so she’s like ‘The more you educate yourself on this, the more that you’re not going to be afraid.’”

©GettyImages The 27-year-old pop star shared how she is copping with self-isolation

Selena also shared that the biggest tool that has been helping her through the period of self-isolation. “I’ve been writing a lot,” she said to her fellow Disney Channel alum. “A lot of it is connecting with people that maybe you haven’t been the greatest to that you may not have had a thought about. I feel like there’s been a lot of people that I’ve gotten to do that with. Not necessarily saying it was bad, but just saying ‘Hey, I hope you’re doing okay. I’m only sending you love from this end.”