Moisturizing is a key step in any beauty routine, whether we’re talking about your skin or your hair; but if you’re a top athlete having to combine intense training sessions with glamorous photo shoots, it becomes absolutely vital. No one knows this better than Serena Williams, and that's why she takes care of her hair using coconut oil. This 100% natural ingredient nourishes and moisturizes in a single application, guaranteeing the tennis star flawless hair both on and off the court.

Known for its many beneficial properties, coconut oil is a dense product rich in lauric acid, vitamin E, minerals, and proteins that repair the damage caused by excessive heat, sweat, and changes in the weather.

©@serenawilliams The athlete and influencer prefers natural treatments

Serena has already left her mark on both the sports and the fashion world. She has translated her unique playing style, which has won her multiple Grand Slam titles, to the red carpet. And she has achieved it all while sporting glossy, soft, and defined curls with the help of her go to natural oils. “I have this whole natural vibe, just a little concealer [...]. For my hair, I basically just use coconut oil,” she told Into the Gloss. The athlete also has discovered argan oil, another natural product she uses in combination with coconut oil.

©Amazon Coconut oil is a beauty essential when it comes to hydrating hair and defining curls

One of this athlete and businesswoman’s favorite products is Vita Coco Extra Virgin Organic Coconut Oil (Amazon, $13). The influencer revealed that she applies it as a hydrating and relaxing hair treatment; and the truth is that it really is every bit as good as promised. In addition to controlling frizz and repairing split ends by sealing the cuticles, this product helps to define curls without leaving the hair feeling – or looking – greasy.