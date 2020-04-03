Kim Kardashian and one of her sisters broke their social isolation – in the name of beauty. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star made an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show (from home) and made the reveal. “Kylie [Jenner] did my makeup and my hair,” she said. “I don’t have anyone to do it and I’m not that good, so she did all of my makeup and hair. I was so impressed. That was the first time I’ve seen her, because the whole family is distancing. We haven’t even seen each other.”

©@kimkardashian Kim Kardashian broke self-isolation so she could get her makeup done by sister Kylie Jenner

The KKW Beauty mogul took the call from her mom Kris Jenner’s glam room. The space was the only part of the house that she and her younger sister had access to. “There’s a door from the outside and that’s the only way she’ll let us in,” she quipped. While the glam was great, the best part about being able to sneak out was “getting away from my kids.”

Kim, 37, has been spending her time at home with husband Kanye West and their four children, North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two and 10-month-old Psalm. The Wests have been keeping busy with arts and crafts and movies. However, just like millions of other parents across the country, it’s being the teacher that’s the hardest part. “To be the teacher to the two is insanity,” she told Jimmy.