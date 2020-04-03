Many artists and celebrities around the world have been taking the time to give back to their local communities in ways that they hope will help easy the suffering that has been caused by the coronavirus pandemic. They have all been stepping up in amazing ways to ensure the safety and prosperity of many — just like Colombian singer and artist Maluma. It was recently announced that the Instinto Natural crooner would be helping close to 170 families in his native country, specifically in the cities of Antioquia and Medellin. A statement released by his El Arte de los Sueños (The Art of Dreams) foundation gave light of the generous act by the singer.

©@maluma Maluma shares a poignant message of solidarity amid the global crisis surrounding the coronavirus

As part of the initiative, the singer will be covering the financial living costs of families and homes who have been severely affected by the quarantine and find themselves without a salary due to social distancing practices taking place on a global level. In that same light, the foundation and Maluma will be donating respiratory machines, N95 masks, uniforms and over 100,000 units of gloves.