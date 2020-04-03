Val Kilmer has dated some of the most beautiful women in the entertainment industry, including Cher, supermodel Cindy Crawford and Angeline Jolie. And for the first time, the 60-year-old actor has revealed details about his romance with the Maleficent actress. In his new memoir, I’m Your Huckleberry, the actor shares Angelina is, "perhaps the most soulful and serious" of all his past loves,” adding: "When people ask what she’s like, I say she’s like other women and other superstars, just MORE."

©GettyImages Angelina and Val co-starred in the 2004 film, ‘Alexander’

Rumors of the actors dating sparked in 2004 when they co-starred in Alexander alongside Colin Farrell, Rosario Dawson and Jared Leto. In 2017 he hinted at those rumors being true when he took to social media to write: “Once Angelina Jolie gave me a ride home on a jet. I surprised her by filling it w/gardenias. She'd also brought a French actor. He was mad.”

It appears Val confirmed those rumors as being true, which occurred a year after Angelina’s romance with Billy Bob Thornton ended, and one year before she began filming for Mr. and Mrs. Smith with Brad Pitt.

©GettyImages At the time, the actors were not open about their relationship

As for the one who got away, the Top Gun actor states it was Daryl Hannah. "Lord knows I’ve suffered heartache. But Daryl was by far the most painful of all," he wrote of the actress whom he dated in 2001 after working together on the film, In God We Trust. She is now married to actor Neil Young. "Neil Young, I always loved you, but I’m afraid I hate you now," he added.