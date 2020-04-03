With four acres of land nestled in a virescent forest, George and Amal Clooney’s 12M mansion is getting an upgrade. The power couple is planning to build a new property that will offer hospitality to their security guards. The 16th-century estate features 10 bedrooms, a spa, extensive gardens, a boathouse, but is missing a secluded area for high personal security. And with so much land and value, it makes sense to have a separate property for the watchmen and housekeeper.

©FameFlynet.uk.com George and Amal Clooney are planning to build a shed for their security guards

However, the separate quarters that will house the security guards have a conundrum. The building could damage the roots of the redwoods nearby the property. Though this issue can wreck the plans for the power couple, the A-list actor and lawyer have re-submitted their application for the building. The council’s tree officer proposed that the outbuilding relocates to a more appropriate location.

George has other three properties located in Los Angeles, Lake Como and Los Cabos. The UK Mansion will also have other two buildings that will include a cottage for his three-year-old twins Alexander and Ella. George and Amal acquired the luxury estate after marrying in 2014 and they have already spent millions in refurbishment. The mansion suffered flooding and turned into a swamp earlier this year, leaving the outdoor areas underwater. Thought the Berkshire mansion suffered bad weather, it is ready for more renovations to attract tourists. The shed is expected to have numerous toilets and a kitchen for the security guards.

The high-profile actor is currently working on a new project for Netflix’s newest sci-fi thriller and an adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s novel, Good Morning, Midnight. Though the film has not a title yet, George will be one of the leading roles and his first ever project with Netflix.

