Whether you’ve been hooked on Tik Tok for some time now, or you've recently picked on it, the addictive social media app has become the latest source of entertainment for many staying at home. For some, it’s all about scrolling through the endless rabbit hole of videos, while others are on the other end creating all the choreographed dances, beauty tutorials and hilarious sketches we can’t stop watching. It’s no wonder celebrities are also keeping busy on the app, making all sorts of content for their fans to obsess over – looking at you Maluma!
The Colombian heartthrob recently joined Tik Tok, and although he has 243K followers thus far, he’s only produced one video, but it’s already amassed 1.6 million views. However, we’re hoping to see a lot more of him on the platform. But in the meantime, check out the top nine most-followed Latinx artists – from Jennifer Lopez to Shakira, J Balvin and more!
1) Lele Pons
Lele comes at number one with 7.7 million followers. The content creator does everything comedy sketches to choreographed dances.
2) Jennifer Lopez
@jlo
TikTok-in with the fam! @arod13 @natasharodd♬ Supalonely (feat. Gus Dapperton) - BENEE
JLo has garnered 6.8 million followers on the app. The entertainer features everyone from her fiancé Alex Rodriguez and his two daughters as well as her two kids, Max and Emme, 12.
3) Sebastian Yatra
The Colombian singer with 5.2 million followers loves to goof up on the app, especially during quarantine.
4) J Balvin
@jbalvin
Azul 💙💙💙♬ Azul - J. Balvin
J Balvin and his colorful soul comes at number four with 4.1 million followers. Join his fan base for a good LOL!
5) Shakira
Shakira recently told her 3.4 million followers the importance of staying home and how it can help save lives.
6) Daddy Yankee
@daddyyankee
#Definitivamente tenemos cachete pa’ regalar! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂♬ Definitivamente - Daddy Yankee & Sech
The OG reggaetonero has 3.3 million followers on Tik Tok where he features many of his musical talents.
7) Ozuna
@ozuna
Piummmm piummmm piummmm jajajajajaja♬ Pew Pew Pew - Auntie Hammy
Ozuna has amassed three million followers and keeps his content alive with funny videos and dancing moments.
8) Natti Natasha
The Dominican-born artist has 2.4 million followers and keeps her followers entertained with her music and tidbits of her glam life.
9) Prince Royce
Prince Royce comes in ninth place with 2.2 million followers. The artist has been showing fans how he’s spending time at home and giving them views of his dancing skills.