With a 24/7 news cycle about COVID-19 and the effect it is having around the world, we want to highlight some of the more uplifting stories and viral moments coming out during this crisis. Every Friday until this pandemic is over, we will be bringing that feel good news to you from all over. Communities are bonding together in unimaginable ways, healthcare workers battling on the front line are sharing their heartwarming stories and teachers are driving to students to ensure they understand all assignments.

©GettyImages The Empire State Building glows in red daily to show support for those fighting coronavirus

New York, New York, where dreams are made of and people come together in tough times. The iconic Empire State Building has been flashing red daily to show the healthcare workers and everyone fighting this virus we are all in this together, and we are, as Governor Cuomo has said #NewYorkTough.

Reese Witherspoon is showing teachers some ‘extra love’ by giving them free clothes from her label Draper James. “These past few weeks have shown me so much about humanity. I have been so encouraged by the ways people are really showing up for each other. Particularly the teachers,” said the Big Little Lies star. Teachers can apply to the giveaway on the Draper James site and the pieces will be distributed by lottery.

The Good News Movement introduced us to this amazing couple who knows how to handle lockdown in style: