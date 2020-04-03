With a 24/7 news cycle about COVID-19 and the effect it is having around the world, we want to highlight some of the more uplifting stories and viral moments coming out during this crisis. Every Friday until this pandemic is over, we will be bringing that feel good news to you from all over. Communities are bonding together in unimaginable ways, healthcare workers battling on the front line are sharing their heartwarming stories and teachers are driving to students to ensure they understand all assignments.
Maluma opens up his heart in a big way — here’s what he did
Oprah Winfrey donates over $10 million and more stars helping those in need during the coronavirus pandemic
New York, New York, where dreams are made of and people come together in tough times. The iconic Empire State Building has been flashing red daily to show the healthcare workers and everyone fighting this virus we are all in this together, and we are, as Governor Cuomo has said #NewYorkTough.
Reese Witherspoon is showing teachers some ‘extra love’ by giving them free clothes from her label Draper James. “These past few weeks have shown me so much about humanity. I have been so encouraged by the ways people are really showing up for each other. Particularly the teachers,” said the Big Little Lies star. Teachers can apply to the giveaway on the Draper James site and the pieces will be distributed by lottery.
The Good News Movement introduced us to this amazing couple who knows how to handle lockdown in style:
Leonardo DiCaprio has launched the $15 million America’s Food Fund with Steve Jobs' widow Laurene Powell Jobs. The two philanthropists have donated a total of $5 million, and Oprah Winfrey, Apple corporation and the Ford Foundation have each given $1 million. Donations are being accepted via the organization’s GoFundMe page to reach their goal.
Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Kimmel have awarded $10,000 in Postmates to a COVID 19-positive nurse. The celebrities didn't just present medical worker Kimball Fairbanks with a gift card to the food delivery service, they also provided cards for the nurses who work with her at her hospital.
Heroes in their own right, the FDNY flipped the switch and saluted healthcare workers as they were leaving their shift:
Super couple Ciara and Russell Wilson and Tom Brady have each pledged 10 million meal donations to families struggling during the pandemic. Conducted in tandem with Wheels Up For Meals Up, the drive follows the pair's donation of a million meals to Feeding America.
Miley Cyrus helped MAC Cosmetics announce their own $10 million donation to help 250 organizations. “I am so proud to have been chosen to announce MAC Cosmetics' efforts, because MAC Viva Glam has a special place in my heart,” Miley said. The singer was a Viva Glam ambassador in 2015 and also volunteered at LGBTQ LA, which is one of the organizations that will receive the MAC funding. Miley also explained that to get involved is easy – just buy any shade of Viva Glam lipstick or send a virtual kiss to those on the front line via Twitter or Instagram with hashtag #vivaglam.
A South Dakota teacher didn’t want his student to fall behind so he drove to her house to teach her from outside:
My 6th grader emailed her math teacher for some help, so he came over & worked through the problem with her on our front porch.
Kentucky college student is creating masks that have a clear panel by the mouth for those that are hard of hearing and deaf. “I felt like there was a huge population that was being looked over because we’re all panicking right now, so a lot of people are just not being thought of,” she explained via Tanks Good News.
Neighbors in Perth Senior Village in Australia have a toast together while social-distancing:
Neighbors in Perth Senior Village, wine glasses in hand, toast from their driveways in Perth, Australia. “We are just a bunch of oldies, enjoying each other’s company with social distance,” one neighbor said. “We all took our drinks and nibbles and enjoyed the music played on Trish’s old record player. Very relaxing.” 🎥: Susan Moss / @abcperth