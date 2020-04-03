Jennifer Lopez is the image of daughter Emme in teenage photo

Jenny From The Block has never forgotten her roots or how hard she’s worked to get to where she is today. Her Instagram profile proudly states ‘No matter where I go, I know where I came from.’ And taking to that same platform Jennifer Lopez recently shared an amazing throwback from when she was 17, looking fresh and with dark curls framing her pretty face. It’s impossible not to notice the similarity between the photo and her daughter Emme, who at 12, is taking after her mom not only in looks but also with her singing talent. Jennifer and Marc Anthony’s daughter wowed fans with her performance at the Super Bowl halftime show in February.

©Instagram It’s impossible not to notice the similarity between the photo and daughter Emme



The family, including Emme’s twin brother Max, are currently self-isolating at home in Miami with JLo’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez and his daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11. The talented group have been entertaining fans with Tik Tok dance challenges, motivating posts about the importance of exercise while in self-confinement and throwbacks to concerts and important family moments.

Jennifer and Alex got engaged in March 2019 and it looks like the COVID-19 pandemic has put their wedding plans on hold for the time being. Thankfully their relationship and family bond just gets stronger by the day. Prior to the lockdown Jennifer opened up on Oprah Winfrey's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour about how her children reacted to Alex after they first met, she said: "It was like no, they really, they really liked him."