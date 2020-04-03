“Like a lot of y’all, I´m spending most of my quarantine time cooking... a lot” Eva Longoria says in the video she shared online, “and improving because there’s obviously a lot of stuff that’s not available at the supermarkets so I’m just improving,” she adds from her stylish kitchen. “I’m going to attempt to make café con leche, Cuban café con leche, because it’s very different,” the Texan says while preparing her kit. There are different recipes on the market, but as Eva says, you will need two fundamental things, your cafetera, and of course, coffee from Cuba. Do you want to know what the actress does next with these simple staples, you just have to press play!

More about Eva Longoria

Food