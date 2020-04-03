It feels like five minutes ago they were in diapers and now they have partners of their own! Dayanara Torres appreciates this more than anyone as she is currently enjoying her new role as a mother-in-law. The model, who has two sons from her marriage to Marc Anthony, opened up in an interview with Chiquinquirá Delgado on El Break de las 7 transmitted by Facebook Live, about the girlfriend of her son Cristian Muñiz. Dayanara called Kylie Jane Marco “really sweet” and confessed that she’d always wanted a person like her for her son.

©@dayanarapr The presenter couldn’t be more charmed by her son’s girlfriend

The Mira Quién Baila judge spoke about how Kylie is taking extra precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic so as not to infect Dayanara – who only recently received the all-clear from her battle against skin cancer.

“She comes and visits us at the weekends, to stay with us,” the actress explained. “I’m relaxed with her because her mom is like me – she thinks of everything. She’s so responsible that she’ll write ‘I’m arriving later on this evening, I’ve not been out anywhere, I’ll come in the car straight to your house.’ Everything has to be super disinfected, remember what I’ve been through...”

©Mixed Kylie and Cristian have been together for over a year

And best of all, Kylie helps the former Miss Universe around the home and in the kitchen. “She gives me a hand at home. The other day I was going to cook a chicken and she asked if she could cook. She showed me how to make gnocchi, I’m in love with them! I’m going to roll out of here! I’ve made gnocchi with pest and gnocchi with red sauce – I can’t decide which I prefer!”