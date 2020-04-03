Italian footwear designer Sergio Rossi, has died at the age of 84. The fashion guru’s son, fellow shoe creator Gianvito Rossi, confirmed that his father passed away after contracting coronavirus.

Sara Bareilles revealed that she has been battling coronavirus, but has now fully recovered. The Grammy winner said on Instagram, “I am just thinking about all of the people who are walking through this really tricky time and sending a lot of love and just being really grateful for every easy breath and every day that I get to be walking around. Lots of love you guys. Take care of yourselves.”

Cardi B is assuring fans she doesn't have the virus after she rushed to the ER with a stomach ailment on Wednesday. In an Instagram Live, the rapper said she even took a pregnancy test, which came back negative.

A lucky fashionista picked up Kate Moss' vintage coat for $276 at a coronavirus charity auction

Supermodel Kate Moss has sold her iconic vintage leopard print coat for charity. The funky piece bought for $276 (a bargain!) in the Vestaire Collective sale, which benefits nonprofits helping fight coronavirus around the world including the World Health Organization, the Paris Hospitals Foundation and La Paz Hospital in Madrid.

Gwyneth Paltrow has admitted that all is not perfect as she quarantines with husband Brad Falchuk and her kids. The couple spoke about their experience in a video entitled, How Do You Find Intimacy In Uncertain Times? “We’re lucky that we have a really solid relationship but we’re also in the house with the kids and it’s pretty close quarters," said the actress, who is also on lockdown with her children Apple, 15, and Moses, 13, whose dad is her ex Chris Martin. Saying they all felt “really pent in,” she later added: “There’s definitely tensions in the house, and we have the added dynamic of step-parent, and I think there is quite a lot of stress that comes from trying to recalibrate to this new normal and new level of proximity.”