Karol G and Anuel AA’s latest music video is personal! The duo took fans inside of their life in quarantine with the release of the visuals for Follow. Shot entirely in their Miami condo, and directed by them, the video follows the couple as they play video games, show off their sweet photo collection and pose for the camera. The A-list duo even showed off their new pup. The most personal part of the video came at the end, when the pair playfully played around in a bathtub. “The video that shows that we spend these days at home, like you. #StayHome #Quedateencasa,” the 29-year-old Colombian songstress said.

©Youtube Karol and Anuel recorded, directed and shot the video for Follow from their home in Miami

Follow isn’t the typical tune love song performed by the duo. The track is about a pair of people who find each other on social media. Karol sings about not giving in, as Anuel, 27, tries to tempt her to follow him on social media, so that he can send her DMs. The song is perfect for everyone across the globe as they practice social distancing.

“While at home under quarantine, we couldn’t stop making music,” the Oceans songstress said. “We wanted to create a song that was cool and fresh for our fans with a video that shows how we are overcoming the reality that we are all going through. We are thinking of all of our fans out there and hope you’re staying safe and healthy during this time.”

Follow is the fifth collaboration from the couple. The music video comes after Karol made a special donation to those in Colombia. In response to many facing financial crisis due to the virus, Karol paid rents and mortgages for over 600 families and donated food, diapers and other necessities.