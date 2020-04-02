Jessica Alba lives with a small jokester. Her youngest daughter Haven Garner Warren, eight, pulled the most perfect of April Fools’ pranks on her older sister Honor Marie Warren, 11. The eight-year-old didn’t miss the opportunity to put a little bit of fright in her older sister’s day on Wednesday, April 1. The Mechanic: Resurrection actress’ daughter knows that her sister Honor is [rightly] afraid of creepy crawlies and took the opportunity to draw one on her sister’s toilet paper. In a video shared by the mamá-of-three, she reveals that her daughter Honor screamed incredibly loud upon seeing Haven’s masterful artwork in her bathroom.

©@jessicaalba Jessica Alba’s daughter Haven is the true pranking Queen of her house

The Barely Lethal actress is also seen asking her daughter Honor if she was scared by her sister’s prank and she replies with a nervous giggle “Yes, I screamed.” Honor continued, “Yup, it looks like a centipede from far away. And I was like ‘mom! mom!’” But Honor had to admit that her sister had pulled off a great prank when her mom asked her about it. “Yeah — and then I pranked her, but it didn’t work, so I pranked her again. And she doesn’t know yet,” admitted the 11-year-old. But Haven’s shenanigans didn’t stop there, while the family was enjoying a peaceful painting activity outside, she took another opportunity to prank Honor again. This time from under the table!