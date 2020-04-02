The unforgettable day Beyoncé met Selena Quintanilla

There is no doubt that Selena Quintanilla is an inspiration to many artists today. Her talent and her songs were the admiration of most of the girls in the ‘90s, one of them, Beyoncé. And the proof is a video that circulated on social media, where the Queen Bey talked about the day she met the late singer at a shopping center in Texas, where they both originate.
In the clip, from an interview Beyoncé gave for MTV, the mother-of-three said she was a fan of Selena's music and recalled her excitement to find her in a mall. What the world did not know at that time was that this would be the meeting of two great women in the music industry.
Although she was excited, Beyoncé's reaction was not like that of many girls when it comes to seeing their favorite stars. She did not pounce on the singer, did not ask for an autograph, much less ask for a photo of the memory - which would have been a little more difficult at the time since there were no cell phones with a camera.
"I met Selena at the Galleria Mall in Houston. But I didn't say much to Selena because I wasn't famous back then," recalled the singer. "I just saw her, greeted her and continued on my way."
Jay-Z's wife said that being a fan of Selena helped her a lot in her career. "Growing up in Houston, I listened to her on the radio. Listening to her album, although I didn't know exactly what she was singing, helped me a lot in the studio. I think she was a legend and I admire her," she added.
That encounter is now a memory that is worth gold. The life of the native of Corpus Christi came to an end 25 years ago, on March 1, 1995 when she was killed by Yolanda Saldivar. Despite her short career, Selena's legacy continues to influence young girls and women thanks to her amazing music, fashion, style and energy.