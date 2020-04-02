The unforgettable day Beyoncé met Selena Quintanilla

Although she was excited, Beyoncé's reaction was not like that of many girls when it comes to seeing their favorite stars. She did not pounce on the singer, did not ask for an autograph, much less ask for a photo of the memory - which would have been a little more difficult at the time since there were no cell phones with a camera.

©Flickr Selena Quintanilla inspired many girls to follow their dreams

"I met Selena at the Galleria Mall in Houston. But I didn't say much to Selena because I wasn't famous back then," recalled the singer. "I just saw her, greeted her and continued on my way."

Jay-Z's wife said that being a fan of Selena helped her a lot in her career. "Growing up in Houston, I listened to her on the radio. Listening to her album, although I didn't know exactly what she was singing, helped me a lot in the studio. I think she was a legend and I admire her," she added.

©GrosbyGroup Selena Quintanilla passed away 25 years ago at the hands of Yolanda Saldivar

That encounter is now a memory that is worth gold. The life of the native of Corpus Christi came to an end 25 years ago, on March 1, 1995 when she was killed by Yolanda Saldivar. Despite her short career, Selena's legacy continues to influence young girls and women thanks to her amazing music, fashion, style and energy.