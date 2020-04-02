Catherine Zeta-Jones is no stranger to singing, so it’s no surprise that while staying at home as she and practices her skillful singing. The Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas voice actress took to her @catherinezetajones account to share a video of her singing at her baby piano. The song? None other than My Love by Paul McCartney and Wings. Her soulful and inspiring rendition gives us hope during this time of uncertainty. In her video, we see her gracefully gliding through the poignant lyrics and hitting some incredible high notes. She captioned the video, “A caftan and a keyboard, a little ditty from me to you.”