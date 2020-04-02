There is no denying the love that superstar crooner Marc Anthony has for his fans. Time and time again, the Vivir Mi Vida singer has shown his gratitude for all the love and support that his fans shower him with on a daily basis. From bringing them on stage with him to posting videos they’ve shared with his music, the King of Salsa loves to gush over his fans — and we are here for it all the way!

Recently the Tu Amor Me Hace Bien singer took to his personal social media account to share videos of his fans singing and dancing to his jams while they stay at home amid the COVID-19 outbreak. One video in particular gives us the cutest look at him and his mini-me on stage and we cannot get enough of the cuteness!

Loading the player...

In the original video, shared by the page @mini_marcanthony, you can see Marc and his mini-me belting out a long note on stage together to his 1995 hit Te Conozco Bien from his Todo a Su Tiempo album (which also gave us the hits like Se Me Sigue Olvidando, Nadie Como Ella and Hasta Ayer). In the video that Marc shared on his profile, you see him hugging his tiny fan and super excited at having performed with him (his mini-me was even wearing an exact replica of Marc’s outfit at the time).