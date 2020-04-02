Star DJs are joining forces for an Instagram Live today in support of the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation (RWCF). The string of one-hour live sets, which begins at 6pm EST on sponsor Tequila Don Julio’s Instagram channel (@donjuliotequila) features Saint Clair to start then DJ M.O.S., Ruckus, Eric D-Lux and finally Lil Jon to close it out at 10pm. Don Julio has pledged $50,000 to the RWCF, and will also be donating an additional $1 for every viewer who tunes in!

Fountains of Wayne founder Adam Schlesinger, the mind behind the band’s hit Stacy’s Mom and songwriter for the CW comedy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, has died at 52.Tom Hanks paid tribute to the Emmy and Grammy-winning musician who wrote and co-produced the title song to his 1992 directorial debut That Thing You Do!. The actor, who battled the virus last month, wrote on Twitter: “There would be no Playtone without Adam Schlesinger, without his That Thing You Do! He was a One-der. Lost him to Covid-19. Terribly sad today. Hanx.”

The music world is also mourning jazz pianist Ellis Marsalis, Jr – father of Pulitzer Prize winning jazz musician Wynton Marsalis and Grammy winner Branford Marsalis – who died of complications from COVID-19 at 85.

Victoria’s Secret model Alexina Graham says she is recovering after being hospitalized with the virus. “I lost the ability to be able to speak properly in full sentences, my lungs just wouldn't let me,” she wrote on Instagram. “My chest was tight. I wasn't able to get in and out of a bath alone. I needed help to get in and out of bed and even eating became painful.” Alexina thanked her sister for helping her through the battle. “When you couldn't be with me in hospital you were there on the phone. Family, best friend, and my nurse at home. Love you,” she wrote.