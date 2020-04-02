Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s children are enjoying some time all together after Maddox’s return from South Korea. However, the sweet reunion is only temporary. The actress confirmed to DorigA Daily that her son will return to Yonsei University in Seoul, “as soon as things settle with coronavirus.” “I could not be happier about Mad’s choice of university. It is, of course, closed at the moment because of the pandemic, but he’s not transferring school,” she said to the media outlet.

The Maleficent star also praised the country the 18-year-old has chosen to pursue his dreams, “‘We are all so happy, as a family, that we will have the opportunity to get to know South Korea even better through Maddox, and with him, during his studies.”

©GettyImages Maddox’s siblings are happy to have their brother back

Maddox, who was studying biotechnology in the Asian continent, is, currently focused on his Russian and Korean studies while his classes remain cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown. Angelina, who recently donated $1million to the charity No Kid Hungry, also expressed her concerns about the current situation children find themselves in around the world, specially in vulnerable families where going to school is the only way to get their only meal a day. “This is something that throughout their lifetimes, they will remember. It is something that older generations, for all their other reference points, have not experienced,” she said.