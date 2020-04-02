As face masks become the new normal, so they are used in myriad ways – including gracing the cover of the latest issue of Vogue in Portugal. But it’s not the first time such a powerful image has been used on the cover of a magazine. Back in 1947, when our sister publication ¡HOLA! Spain was just three years old, it published a very similar image on its front page.

©Hola Vogue Portugal’s cover had us thinking back to this 1947 ¡Hola! Spain cover



However the theme of the issue wasn’t to do with any kind of virus or epidemic but a promotion for a new film starring Van Johnson and June Allyson. The movie in question, High Barbaree (aka Enchanted Island), relates a love story between a World War II pilot and a nurse during the South Pacific air war. The black-and-white photo sees the two actors locked in a clinch, expressing their passion through the fabric of the protective masks.

©Vogue Vogue Portugal’s cover carried the tagline: ‘Fear Will Not Stop Us’

Vogue’s cover is also in black-and-white and shows two models kissing through their masks, with the tagline ‘Fear Will Not Stop Us.’ The powerful image serves as a reminder of all those separated from their loved ones during these complicated weeks. Not just couples who can’t be together but families and friends who for many reasons are unable to be in close contact with each other. We can only hope that this crisis is soon resolved and we can once again enjoy being close to our loved ones whenever and where ever we like.